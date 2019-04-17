Council refuses outline plans for 22 affordable homes in Shirebrook

An outline planning application to build up to 22 new affordable houses at Shirebrook has been refused.

Bolsover District Council planners have turned down the application to build the dwellings on land behind Nicholsons Row 43 to 69 Main Street The Churches on Church Drive off Long Lane Shirebrook.

The applicants Lindrick Park Development Ltd and Waterloo Housing Group, said the development would mean the provision of new affordable housing to Shirebrook, which will contribute to the shortfall in current housing supply for Bolsover District Council.

It adds it would be a the development of a quality residential environment, well related to the existing residential area and within walking distance of existing shops, services, parks, schools and employment areas.

The site is currently undeveloped, unmaintained and features long grass, brambles and self set trees.

Due to it not being maintained, it is of an untidy appearance and has previously been subject to fly tipping and anti-social behaviour.

The site therefore has no restrictions in this sense.

Outlining the reason for refusal made on April 10, the officer said:

”Submitted layouts fail to demonstrate this amount of dwellings could be accommodated in accordance with the emerging policies in the publication Version of the Bolsover District Local Plan.

“The potentially unsightly rows of frontage parking occupying whole frontages dominating the street scene, potentially unattractive fencing prominent at the entrance to the site and the absence of space for amenity planting would not produce a high quality development.

He adds: “The external appearance of the proposed scheme would detract from the existing street scene.”