Costa drive-thru and restaurants could come to Ransom Wood - creating 65 jobs

Plans for a Costa drive-thru and restaurants to come to Mansfield's Ransom Wood have been revealed and it could create 65 new jobs.

The land which is currently vacant and unused off the roundabout at the junction of Southwell Road West and Sherwood Avenue could be developed into a Costa drive-thru, a restaurant drive-thru, restaurant and Enterprise Rent-a-car centre.

A new Costa could be set for Mansfield.

The development is by Burney Limited which has built units for Frankie and Benny's, Starbucks and Burger King in the past.

While Costa and Enterprise are confirmed for the site, companies interested in taking on the restaurant and restaurant drive-thru are still in discussions with the developers.

The new Costa Coffee is predicted to create 15 full time equivalent jobs.

Costa has recently opened a drive-thru on Sutton Road, Mansfield.

The site which sits next to Ransom wood business park and Sherwood Oaks Business park has already been identified by Mansfield District Council in their local plan.

It was outlined as an area needing new food and dining facilities.

Dovetail Architects who submitted the application to the council said the addition of a drive-thru restaurant would help boost jobs in the area.

A spokesman said: "Proposing a drive-thru restaurant will be is a significant advantage for the area as an employer, they can employ over 40 members of staff, of which 20 full time and 20 part time.

"This is a very high employee intake per sqft compared to commercial units.

"The variety of job types including part-time positions provide job opportunity to parents returning to work. Therefore, this is a very sustainable development to the local area."

The plans are still are awaiting a decision by Mansfield District Council.