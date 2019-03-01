Builders raise a glass as work starts on homes on Mansfield Brewery site

Celebrations have taken place to mark work starting at The Old Brewery development in Mansfield.

Wise Living’s scheme will include 75 family homes for rent, ranging from one to four bedrooms, all named after people with ties to the region.

Celebrations as work starts on the old Mansfield Brewery site.

Tenants can take their pick from the three-bedroom Byron, named after famous poet Lord Byron, who lived at Newstead Abbey, or the two-bedroom Lawrence, named after Eastwood-born novelist DH Lawrance.

There is also the four-bedroom Nightingale, named after Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing who spent some of her childhood in Holloway, near Matlock.

Paul Gratton, Wise Living director, said: “We are delighted to be part of helping to regenerate an area of Mansfield which has been derelict for more than 15 years.

“Our main aim is to drive better living standards for our tenants and to create a family-friendly community that they are proud to call home.”

Kate Allsop, Mansfield mayor, who attended the celebrations, said: “The council has been keen to see the derelict site of the old Mansfield Brewery redeveloped.

“This is why we have tried to facilitate this scheme which will provide much needed good quality rented housing by significantly reducing the land charges that applied to the site, based on an affordability assessment.

“This scheme fits well with the council’s wider vision and strategy for regeneration in Mansfield, and improving the district so that it is a place where people are proud to live and keen to visit.”

A Wise Living spokeswoman said: “The scheme aims to revolutionise the private rental sector by challenging existing standards. Wise Living is dedicated to its long-term commitment as an institutional landlord as homes are purpose-built and professionally managed.

“Neutrally decorated with a modern twist, all homes are fully equipped with wise choices that its tenants will adore, such as providing fully equipped energy efficient appliances.”

