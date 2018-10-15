Brewing planned to be started again at historical Mansfield Brewery site

An historic Mansfield brewery could soon be brought back to life and used for brewing beer again.

A planning application has been submitted for the building of a micro brewery, bar and cafe area at the former Mansfield Brewery site.

The application at the Making It Centre, Little worth has been made by Prior ‘s Well Brewery Ltd, of Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield.

The application states that the e existing cafe would continue as the same . To the left of the main entrance behind a folding glass screen would be the main brewing area .

In front of the doors would be a main bar area.

In their application, the brewers state they are n established Micro Brewery and bar complex, trading since April 2016.

The statement adds: “We are members of SIBA (The Society of Independent Brewers) This is an organisation, which, primarily controls industry standards.

“To qualify as a Member, we must possess an industry food safety qualification.

The company already supply by wholesale some leading establishments in the area, such as Mansfield Town Football Club, Coxmoor Golf Club, The Redgate bar and restaurant, And y Not etc and many others up to a radius of 15 miles.

It adds: “The intended use is to establish the brewery, producing high quality cask conditioned beers in the original 1905 brewhouse.

To operate a public bar, offering table service whenever possible, where the brewery vessels are visible for all to see, behind a glass screen.

The aim is To operate a café, serving local business’ and as a party venue for private hire.

The statement adds; “This iconic building, for close to 100 year was originally a brewery.

“Unfortunately, it has stood idle since 2015. Due to the position and architectural stature, reverting back to a brewery would seem an ideal solution to building that has had very little interest in it since the closure.

“The location is an area that is “up and coming” with II Rosso close by and Ciao Bella (recently re-modelled) and the proposed housing development on Great Central Road All will benefit from a high quality establishment, confirming the area as a “nice place to be” and the business’ will compliment each other.

“Due to the buildings history, and the timing of Mansfield Brewery’s demise, there are many people that wax lyrical about the previous occupants and their products.

“We plan to fill a void by offering brewery tours/talks on the site. Offering “Brewing Experience Days” where people can actually come on an actual brew day and take part in producing one of our ales. The aim to make it a sort of “heritage Site”

“We have access to Edwin Deakin’s photo album and the plan is to adorn the walls and other areas with brewing memorabilia, and as many photographs as possible to pay homage to the former occupants.

“We have access to the original well, and subject to EHO tests this is available to us. This will add obvious kudos to our operation.”

The only alteration to the fabric of the building would be a hole approximately 2.5m. Above floor level to house the 100mm ss vent from the brewing vessels.