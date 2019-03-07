Bargain! Downing Street property (in Sutton) sells for £51k at auction

Downing Street has found a new resident.

However it is not the Downing Street you may be thinking of, and Theresa May will not be meeting a new neighbour any time soon, as the property is in Sutton.

The house at Downing Street.....in Sutton.

Number 4 Downing Street was sold for £51,000 from a guide price of £45,000 at a recent SDL Auctions event in Nottingham.

It supported the company in selling properties to a total value of £21.5 million for its sellers and auction partners around the country.

Managing director and auctioneer Andrew Parker said: “We have started 2019 on an incredibly high note and have plans to continue to build on these successes over the coming months.

“As well as looking forward to selling many more properties under the hammer, we are delighted to be able to offer the online option to sellers and our experienced team are happy to help you decide which is the best method for you.”