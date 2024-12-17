Bus passengers in Mansfield and Newark can explore festive season with half price on demand travel in the evenings

Bus passengers can get around and explore the Mansfield and Newark Nottsbus On Demand zones in the evenings for only £1 throughout December and January!

The half price offer, which usually costs £2 per single journey, is being run in partnership with Stagecoach, who operate the service on behalf of the county council. It is hoped that the offer will persuade residents to use the service and leave their cars at home, so they can safely enjoy local leisure facilities including, shops, bars and restaurants.

Passengers can also use Stagecoach's Mansfield and Newark MegaRiders on board, and in Newark, the Newark All Rounder ticket is also valid.

Valid concessionary pass holders can use the evening on-demand services for free and are encouraged to use the service to get out and about.

Nottsbus On Demand vehicle at Mansfield Bus Station

The Mansfield and Newark evening services operate Monday to Saturday from 7:30pm until midnight, and passengers are reminded that these on demand services do not run on Sundays, bank holidays (including Christmas Day and New Year’s Day), Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Councillor Neil Clarke MBE, Cabinet Member for Transport and Environment at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “It’s fantastic to be able to have this half price offer on the evening Nottsbus On Demand services in Mansfield and Newark.

“With it only costing a pound throughout December and January, it helps take away the stress of having to find a parking space and paying to park. It enables residents to do some last-minute Christmas shopping or to meet up with friends for food and drinks, alternatively there’s plenty of other leisure offerings across Mansfield and Newark that include the cinema, theatre and bowling.

“It can be easy to feel isolated over the festive period and can be a difficult time for some, so getting out and about and keeping busy can help.”

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director at Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “We're delighted that Stagecoach can facilitate these special offers being available again during this Christmas period and in January, for the on-demand services in Nottinghamshire.

“Using the bus is a great value way for families and young people to get together, especially around the festive period. Using the bus is safe, easy and environmentally friendly, helping to reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality. We wish everyone a Merry Christmas from Stagecoach East Midlands”

You can find out more about Nottsbus On Demand and how to download the app by visiting: https://www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/transport/travel-notts/travelling-by-bus/nottsbusondemand