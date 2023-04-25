News you can trust since 1952
Bus driving couple from Skegby are Heroes of the Year

Bus company Trentbarton’s hero of the year award has been jointly won by a Skegby couple.

By Andy GilgristContributor
Published 25th Apr 2023, 08:51 BST- 1 min read

Husband and wife bus drivers Tracy and Peter Hayes won the prize at Trentbarton's really good service awards 2022-23.

They won their award for showing great teamwork to get an elderly regular home.

Nines driver Peter spotted the lady waiting at a Sutton stop waiting for a bus which he knew would not be arriving.

Trentbarton Heroes of the Year Tracy and Peter HayesTrentbarton Heroes of the Year Tracy and Peter Hayes
He called Threes driver Tracy, who was in her pyjamas at home.

Tracy hopped in their car to collect the customer and take her safely home.

The couple met at work where Peter has been driving for 36 years and Tracy for 14 years.

Tracy said: “Winning this award is brilliant.”

Peter said: “We’ve both put a lot into this job, so it is good to be recognised for what we do.”

The really good service awards ceremony was hosted by radio presenter Andy Miller and featured as star speaker the TV and radio quizzer Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha, from The Chase and Taskmaster.

Tom Morgan, group managing director of buses at Trentbarton’s parent group Wellglade, said: “It’s wonderful for us to get together to celebrate the excellent work of our teams who exceed expectations day in and day out.”