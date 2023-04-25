Husband and wife bus drivers Tracy and Peter Hayes won the prize at Trentbarton's really good service awards 2022-23.

They won their award for showing great teamwork to get an elderly regular home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nines driver Peter spotted the lady waiting at a Sutton stop waiting for a bus which he knew would not be arriving.

Trentbarton Heroes of the Year Tracy and Peter Hayes

He called Threes driver Tracy, who was in her pyjamas at home.

Tracy hopped in their car to collect the customer and take her safely home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple met at work where Peter has been driving for 36 years and Tracy for 14 years.

Tracy said: “Winning this award is brilliant.”

Peter said: “We’ve both put a lot into this job, so it is good to be recognised for what we do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The really good service awards ceremony was hosted by radio presenter Andy Miller and featured as star speaker the TV and radio quizzer Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha, from The Chase and Taskmaster.