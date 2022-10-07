Bus crashes into Mansfield station
A bus crashed into Mansfield bus station last night (Thursday, October 6).
By Phoebe Cox
Friday, 7th October 2022
- 1 min read
Updated
Friday, 7th October 2022, 11:52 am
One resident described the incident as ‘a shock’ and a photo shared on Facebook of the crash has received over 800 shares and over 400 comments.
Emma Anderson, spokeswoman for Stagecoach, said: “This incident is currently being investigated. We can confirm, however, that no one was involved or injured in the incident and there was no structural damage to Mansfield bus station.”