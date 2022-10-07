News you can trust since 1952
Bus crashes into Mansfield station

A bus crashed into Mansfield bus station last night (Thursday, October 6).

By Phoebe Cox
Friday, 7th October 2022, 11:52 am - 1 min read
Updated Friday, 7th October 2022, 11:52 am

One resident described the incident as ‘a shock’ and a photo shared on Facebook of the crash has received over 800 shares and over 400 comments.

Emma Anderson, spokeswoman for Stagecoach, said: “This incident is currently being investigated. We can confirm, however, that no one was involved or injured in the incident and there was no structural damage to Mansfield bus station.”

A witness shared this photo from Mansfield bus station, following the crash. The photo has been shared over 800 times on Facebook.
