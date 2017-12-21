Burglary in Huthwaite four days before Christmas

Thieves broke into an address in Huthwaite last night (Wednesday, December 20).

Police were called to an address on Barker Street, Huthwaite, at 10:30pm last night after an reported break in.

It is unclear what has been taken from the property, however it has been reported on social media that a jewelry box and cash was taken.

A spokeswoman from Nottinghamshire Police said: " We are investigating and appealing for information about this incident. There has currently been no arrests.

"Officers are investigating and inquires will be made today."

If you have any information ring 101 quoting the incident number 901 of Wednesday, December 20.