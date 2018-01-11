Burglars forced their way into Ollerton home and threatened victims with a knife

Three men forced their way into a home in Ollerton and threatened their terrified victims with a knife.

Police are investigating the aggravated burglary in Ollerton, Newark, which is being linked to a second incident in Walesby.

Between 5pm and 6pm on Saturday December 23 2017, three men forced their way into a house in Hazel Road, Ollerton, before threatening two occupants at knifepoint and demanding money.

The victims suffered cuts to their hands.

After leaving the property in a van stolen from one of the victims, the offenders went to an address in Retford Road, Walesby, at around 7.20pm on Saturday 23 December, where they threatened the occupants at knifepoint and demanded money. They drove off in the van, making off with a quantity of cash.

One of the offenders is white and believed to be aged in his 30s. The other two are thought to be aged in their early 20s. One is black and the other is mixed race. All three were wearing face coverings.

Sergeant Dave Prest, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was a serious crime but thankfully incidents of this nature are extremely rare.

"We’re appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious, anyone who saw the vehicle which the offenders may have arrived in at the Hazel Road address or anyone who has any information which could help our investigation to call us on 101, quoting incident number 788 of 23 December 2017, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."