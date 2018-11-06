Burglars break into cash machine in Edwinstowe

Burglars have stolen cash from an ATM in Edwinstowe this morning.

Nottinghamshire Police received a report at 2.50am today (Tuesday, November 6) that the ATM at Mills Newsagents in High Street had been damaged and money was stolen from within.

The ATM was on High Street

It’s believed that four men, wearing dark clothing, broke into the ATM. No-one was hurt.

Detective Inspector Neil Humphris said: "Our enquiries are ongoing, including reviewing CCTV, but we’re asking anyone who has any further information to please come forward and help us to identify and catch those responsible.

"It may be that the criminals that targeted this machine had been in the area in the days leading up to the event, scoping the area.

"Anyone who believes they could help or saw someone or something that didn’t sit quite right with them is asked to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 54 of 6 November 2018, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."