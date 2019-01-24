Buoyant Mansfield Building Society wins trio of awards

Buoyant Mansfield Building Society has won a trio of awards for its products, customer service and community work.

The winning streak began with a platinum accolade at the Mansfield Town Centre Customer Service Awards, organised by the Mansfield BID initiative.

The society scored 100 per cent, and judges were impressed with the high level of attentiveness and knowledge displayed by staff.

Next came a highly commended award from the ‘Mortgage Finance Gazette’, which recognised the commitment of the Mansfield to its community support scheme and charitable trust.

In 2018, the trust donated or pledged £42,500 to Portland Training College to set up a woodland adventure trail, £10,000 to R.E.A.L. Education to operate a mobile classroom, and £10,000 to the Inspire and Achieve Foundation to run a Prince’s Trust programme.

The third accolade was for best junior ISA in ‘The Money Pages’ Personal Finance Awards after members of the public were invited to vote online.

Nicola Caulton, the Mansfield’s branches and community manager, said: “We are astounded and honoured to win these awards, which highlight key priorities for us.”