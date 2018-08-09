Brollies or barbecues? This is how the weather is looking in Mansfield this weekend

The weekend is almost upon us once more.

And whatever you're doing, you'll want to know how the weather is looking.

Here's what the Met Office is forecasting for Mansfield this weekend.

Saturday

7am-1pm - sunny, maximum temperature 16°

1pm-7pm - cloudy, maximum temperature 21°

7pm-10pm - overcast, maximum temperature 19°

10pm-midnight - light rain, maximum temperature 17°

Sunday

7am-7pm - light rain, maximum temperature 20°

7pm-10pm - light shower, maximum temperature 20°

10pm-midnight- cloudy, maximum tempturate 18°