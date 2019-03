A broken down lorry on the M1 near Tibshelf is currently blocking lanes.

Highways England has said that traffic officers are on the scene on the Southbound Exit Slip at Juction 28.

M1

A Highways spokesman said: "Lane 3 of 3 is blocked. Recovery has been organised."

UPDATE 12.30pm: "Recovery has attended and cleared the LGV from live lane. All closures have been lifted."