British lifesaving squad member joins Pellacraft

A member of the British lifesaving squad has become a key member of the graphic design team at a thriving Mansfield company.

Thomas Nelson, 26, has joined the promotional merchandise specialists, Pellacraft, having previously worked for the Sheffield-based marketing agency, MB Advertising.

His activities outside work are as interesting as his qualities for the job because he has represented Great Britain at a number of international events in lifesaving, which involves patrolling beaches and keeping swimmers safe.

The events, which have been held in countries such as South Africa, Australia, France and Holland, help to increase the fitness and skills levels of lifesavers, ensuring they are better prepared to deal with emergencies and rescues.

Thomas has tackled competitions that take place on the beach, in the sea and in the pool, demonstrating his extraordinary strength and diversity of skills.

At Pellacraft, he will play a pivotal role in supporting and contributing to the design materials the company produces for its clients to help their marketing campaigns.

He said: “My previous job was no longer challenging enough. Since joining Pellacraft, I have thoroughly enjoyed the different type of projects I have been able to work on.

“Pellacraft offers a wider variety of work and quality of work, all within a better working environment.”

Thomas graduated from Sheffield Hallam University with a foundation degree in graphic design. He is also a keen football fan and supports Sheffield Wedhnesday, whose games he goes to whenever he can.