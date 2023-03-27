British Heart Foundation's Sutton store in desperate appeal for spring donations
The British Heart Foundation is desperate for spring donations - with its Sutton shop making an appeal for items it can sell to raise money for the charity.
The charity, which pioneers research into heart and circulatory diseases, says the cost-of-living crisis has seen a surge in shoppers alongside a decline in donations – sparking the appeal for its store in Sutton’s Idlewells Shopping Centre.
Mik Parkin, BHF area manager, said: “We’re desperately needing handbags, dresses, knitwear and menswear in Sutton. We’re facing a big problem over spring this year.
“Normally people donate the lovely things we need all through the year. However, with the cost-of-living crisis, people have shopped with us more than usual and we have very little saved up for the spring months.
“You can drop donations off by car too. Just go to the back of the store of the Idlewells Shopping Centre service area D and buzz for security and they will let you in. Alternatively, call us for a free collection on 01623 556851.”
Charity staff said the store would welcome any good-quality items, such as spring fashion, homewares and ornaments.
Every penny raised from BHF shops helps fund life-saving heart research to beat heartbreak forever.