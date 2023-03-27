News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
5 hours ago Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour
6 hours ago Police searching for Madeleine McCann to get extra funding
9 hours ago Girl rushed to hospital after being attacked by dogs
10 hours ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
11 hours ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list

British Heart Foundation's Sutton store in desperate appeal for spring donations

The British Heart Foundation is desperate for spring donations - with its Sutton shop making an appeal for items it can sell to raise money for the charity.

By Teresa AshtonContributor
Published 27th Mar 2023, 19:13 BST- 1 min read

The charity, which pioneers research into heart and circulatory diseases, says the cost-of-living crisis has seen a surge in shoppers alongside a decline in donations – sparking the appeal for its store in Sutton’s Idlewells Shopping Centre.

Mik Parkin, BHF area manager, said: “We’re desperately needing handbags, dresses, knitwear and menswear in Sutton. We’re facing a big problem over spring this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Normally people donate the lovely things we need all through the year. However, with the cost-of-living crisis, people have shopped with us more than usual and we have very little saved up for the spring months.

A typical The British Heart Foundation charity shop.
A typical The British Heart Foundation charity shop.
A typical The British Heart Foundation charity shop.
Most Popular

“You can drop donations off by car too. Just go to the back of the store of the Idlewells Shopping Centre service area D and buzz for security and they will let you in. Alternatively, call us for a free collection on 01623 556851.”

Read More
Nottinghamshire crime commissioner ‘assured’ damning Met Police report is not re...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Charity staff said the store would welcome any good-quality items, such as spring fashion, homewares and ornaments.

Every penny raised from BHF shops helps fund life-saving heart research to beat heartbreak forever.

British Heart FoundationSutton