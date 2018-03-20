Breast cancer support group’s fundraising fashion show

A fashion show has raised £776 towards supporting breast cancer patients at King’s Mill Hospital.

The annual show was held at The Hosiery Mills Social Club, Sutton in Ashfield.

Kath of The Complete Clothing Company compered the event with lots of humour and lively music.

The volunteer models really got the “feel” for the catwalk.

The Knitting Nannas were there, fund-raising with chocolate eggs concealed inside knitted Easter chicks, bunnies and ducks

There were table nibbles, a bar, a raffle and a free prize draw for a teddy, wine and pink balloons.

The fashion show was organised by The Amazon Breast Cancer Support Group. Members have expressed thanks to the compere, models, staff at the club and all who supported the event through donations and raffle prizes.

The group was founded by 12 breast cancer patients who felt help was needed which went beyond the pure medical care provided by King’s Mill Hospital.