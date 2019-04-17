Brave South Normanton mum talks about shock breast cancer diagnosis ahead of charity walk

A mum who was diagnosed with breast cancer last year is set to walk 10 miles at the Breast Cancer Care Pink Ribbon Walk to thank the charity for its support.

Sharon Ingram, 44, of South Normanton, will take part in the Breast Cancer Care event at Chatsworth and the Peak District on Saturday, June 15.

Sharon and daughter Freya.

Funds raised will help the charity carry out research and provide support for people affected by breast cancer and Sharon is encouraging everyone to sign up.

Sharon, a training administrator, who has now finished hospital treatment, said: “I noticed a lump in my breast while I was scratching an itch. I just thought something didn’t feel right. I couldn’t feel it when I was sitting up, only when I was lying down.”

Sharon saw her GP where she was referred for further tests.

“I was very worried and tried to convince myself it would be nothing. There was nothing in my family history to indicate I could be at risk,” she said.

“When I found out it was breast cancer, I broke down in tears. My first thought was ‘how am I going to tell my kids? They were 14 and 18 at the time. I was also worried about telling my parents. I never gave a thought to myself, I was just thinking about how everyone was going to take it.”

Sharon had surgery to remove the lump followed by radiotherapy. She continues to take medication to reduce the risk of breast cancer returning.

Breast Cancer Care offers a unique range of support to people, including over the phone and online from nurses and people who have been there.

Sharon said she is looking forward to walking 10 miles at the Breast Cancer Care Pink Ribbon Walk.

“I’m walking with my daughter Freya and a few of my friends. They have their own personal reasons for taking part and it will be great to walk with them on the day,” she said.

“I am full of positive thoughts now. I have come through it and out the other side. I’m okay now and life is good. I live each moment and enjoy everything. I don’t worry as much as I used to.”

Breast Cancer Care is inviting women and men to walk a 10 or 20 mile tailor-made route at the Pink Ribbon Walk in association with Skechers, which starts and finishes in the grounds of Chatsworth in Bakewell. Everyone will receive a hot meal, massage and medal after completing the route.

Those who takes part will be invited to write a personal message on a pink ribbon and add it to the display of ribbons at the end of the walk, which is home to 15 years’ worth of tributes.

Sign up here.

Breast Cancer Care is asking all walkers to raise at least £100.

To sponsor Sharon, click here