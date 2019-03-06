Brave Mansfield youngsters honoured

Young people from across Mansfield district have been honoured for their day-to-day efforts in overcoming adversity.
The Rotary Club of Mansfield’s 28th annual courage awards, held at Portland College, Harlow Wood, yesterday, saw a dozen young people receive a plaque from the club, as well as a civic citation from Kate Allsop, Mansfield mayor, after being nominated by their place of education for an honour.
1. Scott Bowskill, The Beech Academy, Mansfield.
Scott Bowskill, The Beech Academy, Mansfield.'Gaming fan Scott, aged 16, has been recognised for his resilience in sitting his exams while dealing with the anxiety and stress of his mother being ill.
2. Dominic Evans, A Place To Call Our Own, Mansfield
Dominic Evans, A Place To Call Our Own, Mansfield. Sheffield Wednesday FC fan Dominic, aged 21, from Southwell, has been hailed as a real community champion and kindness itself. Carol Burkitt, APTCOO chief executive officer, said: He is always willing to help and befriend others."
4. Thomas Wilcockson, Vision West Nottinghamshire College, Mansfield
Thomas Wilcockson, Vision West Nottinghamshire College, Mansfield. Thomas, aged 18, of Ling Forest, Mansfield, has been hailed as an inspiration to us all after being recognised for his dedication to his studies as he battled leukaemia.