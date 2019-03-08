Brave Mansfield girl cuts her hair in aid of Little Princess Trust

A young girl has braved having 14 inches of her hair chopped off in support of the Little Princess Trust.

Maddi Smith, aged 6, is a pupil at St Michael’s School in Farnsfield, and is supporting the charity which uses donated hair to make wigs for children who have lost their hair through cancer treatment.

She was “very fond” of her hair and had only one visit to the hairdressers prior to the big chop – until she decided she wanted to help others in need.

Maddi has also been fundraising to help fund the cost of the wigs, which cost around £500 each to produce.

So far she has raised £440 in 3 weeks.

Maddi’s mum, Gemma Smith, said she is incredibly proud of her daughter’s kindness.

She said: “A couple of years ago I told Maddi about the possibility of donating her hair to charity.

“She would often say no to having her hair cut before this but decided she wanted to help others who don’t have any hair.

“I feel really proud that she wanted to do it for someone else.”

“She had only ever had one hair cut before in her life, so this was a big decision and a massive change for her.”