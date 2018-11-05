Brave eight year old Emily from Mansfield has 11 inches of hair cut off for charity

A brave eight year old has had the chop for a good cause.

Emily Sumsion, aged eight had 11 inches of her hair cut for the Little Princess Trust at Keith Hall Hair on Market House Place, Mansfield.

Brave eight year old Emily from Mansfield has 11 inches of hair cut for charity

The Little Princess Trust makes wigs free of charge for children who have lost their hair through illness.

The salon kindly agreed to cut Emily's hair free of charge for the good cause, and Emily also raised over £300.

Samantha Froggatt, Emily's mum said: “We were watching a TV show about children with cancer, and Emily was so intrigued she decided she wanted to have her hair cut to help them.

“She’s always had long hair, so I kept asking her if she was really sure, but she was determined to do it.

Emily is pictured with Elaine Alderman-Froggatt and Sam Alderman-Froggatt

“I’m very proud of her, she’ll do anything for anyone, that’s just her nature.

Samantha says that Emily loves her hair, and it makes her look more grown up.

“Emily loves her hair, she’s buzzing about it!”

To donate to this great cause, click here

