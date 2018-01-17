Boyfriend smashed Mansfield woman’s window to grab clothes

A man who got locked out of his girlfriend’s Mansfield house after a row smashed a window with a garden ornament so he could get in and retrieve his clothes, a court heard.

Pawel Pycek broke the glass pane of a door on Ladybrook Close, on December 18

Prosecutor Ali Zaki said: “The defendant and complainant were in an on-off relationship. On the morning of the 18th he had stayed over. She alleges he was in a bad mood.

“She locked herself in the bathroom. He left. He knocked on the front door, then smashed the window and reached through.

“He said he smashed it because he had to get items of clothing because he was going to Poland for Christmas.”

Pycek, 35, of Willoughby Court, admitted criminal damage when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

Mary Dixon, mitigating, said: “He had been in a relationship with the lady. She had locked him out and he needed to get clothing, his bank card and documents.

“He picked up a stone ornament and smashed the window.”

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: “Whatever your difficulties may have been, it isn’t an excuse to cause criminal damage.

“It must have been very frightening for the lady present, who threw you out by the sounds of it.”

Pycek was fined £200 and ordered to pay £100 compensation, as well as £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.