Happy Boxing Day!

The region is waking up to a rather cloudy but mild day this morning (Wednesday, December 26) with hill fog, especially at first.

It will remain dry for most, although there could be a little drizzle of rain in some areas.

Some brighter spells may develop during the afternoon.

Feeling mild, with the maximum temperature today peaking at 11 °C.

