Boozy learner drove pal’s car back to Mansfield

A boozed-up learner driver took the wheel of his drunk mate’s car in a bid to get them safely home to Mansfield, a court heard.

Police were acting on a tip-off from colleagues in Derbyshire when they stopped Toderel Miron driving the silver BMW, on Debdale Lane, at 4am, on December 2.

A test revealed he had 62 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said: “A flawed logic led Mr Miron to drive the car. The driver was drunk. Having been driven to a different area, the driver got himself completely inebriated.

“He decided he could drive more safely to prevent the driver from putting everyone else at risk. His thinking was inhibited by the alcohol he had consumed.

“He was halfway towards having a very good idea - stopping a drink driver on the road. I don’t think I need to comment on the rest of the idea.”

He said Miron, a ground worker who had no previous convictions, had a provisional licence and was in the process of learning to drive.

Miron, 22, of Toothill Road, who spoke via a Romanian interpreted, admitted drink driving, and driving without a licence or insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was banned for 18 months, but was offered a drink-drive rehabilitation course which will cut the disqualification by 136 days if completed by December 2019.

He was fined £260, and ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a £30 government surcharge.