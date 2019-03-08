Boozer tried to strangle wife as she held their young son in Mansfield

A boozed-up man tried to strangle his wife while she held their young son in her arms, a Mansfield court heard.

Dumitru Rosu’s wife returned to their Goldsmith Street home from an induction day at Sports Direct, to discover he was drunk, at 5pm on February 28.

“She was annoyed with him as he had been left in charge of their 18-month-old son,” said prosecutor Robert Carr.

“She accused him of not being able to look after him and he spending money they could ill-afford on alcohol, rather than the rent and an argument started.”

Rosu hit her on the right cheek with the heel of his hand while she sat next to their son, casuing “severe pain.”

“She felt like her brain was shaken inside her skull,” said Mr Carr.

When she approached him in the kitchen, while holding their son, he grabbed her by the neck and squeezed.

“She couldn’t breathe and she was very scared. She asked him if he was crazy and was he trying to kill her,” Mr Carr continued.

“He grabbed her by the hair, twisted it and pulled.”

“She was so angry she told him: “If you touch me again I will kill you with my own hand.””

Rosu offered her a knife and passed her the telephone, then tried to take it off her, but she was able to cry for help.

She ran out of the house after he snatched the child off her.

Rebecca Williams, mitigating, said he had no previous convictions and asked for his guilty plea to be taken into consideration.

“This is a Category 1 offence in the sentencing guidelines. There are clearly aggravating features.”

Rosu, 47, admitted assault via a Romanian interpreter, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

The case was adjourned until March 20, for a pre-sentence report, and Rosu was bailed on condition he doesn’t contact his wife or go to the address where she is staying with a friend.