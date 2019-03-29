Boozed-up Mansfield woman kicked cop in shin

A boozed-up young Mansfield woman who kicked a cop in the shin after a disturbance in a night club also threw a punch at a stranger, a court heard.

Police were called to the Lexis club, on Clumber Street, after Elisha McGarry got into an altercation in the early hours of February 24.

She was bleeding from a cut in the head, but became aggressive and abusive and had to be taken to the floor, said prosecutor Neil Hollett.

She lashed out at the officer and made numerous threats en route to the police station, he added.

“She was unhappy that she was being arrested and told officers she thought it was unfair,” said Mr Hollett.

On March 3, CCTV operators spotted her throwing a punch at a man on Leeming Lane. The man flagged down a police car and McGarry was arrested.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said she had been drunk on both occasions.

“She had been the victim of an assault inside the nightclub and that led to her emotions being heightened,” he said.

“It is out of character. She has no previous convictions.”

He said that McGarry is mildly autistic, and this can sometimes lead to her behaving inappropriately when distressed.

McGarry, 20, of Foston Close, Mansfield, admitted assault and disorderly conduct, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

She was fined £100, and ordered to pay £120 compensation to the officer, as well as £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge.