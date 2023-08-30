Boots and Beret Award win for Ashfield Council
The awards recognise the contribution veterans, reservists and cadet adult volunteer Instructors give to the world of business, both as employees and business owners.
Gillian’s hard work has meant the district council has held the gold award for the Armed Forces Covenant employer recognition scheme since October 2021.
Representing the highest possible badge of honour, gold awards are awarded to those that employ and support those who serve, veterans and their families.
Theresa Hodgkinson, council chief executive, said “We are so proud of Gillian and her work with the armed forces community. Since securing the gold award in 2021, Gillian has continued her hard work, advocating with other organisations in the district, and supporting veterans and their families. This award is well deserved recognition of her dedication to Ashfield’s armed forces community.”