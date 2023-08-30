News you can trust since 1952
Boots and Beret Award win for Ashfield Council

Gillian Welch, Ashfield Council’s Armed Forces Covenant lead officer, won the employee forces hero award at Nottinghamshire Council’s inaugural Boots and Beret Awards.
By Ashfield CouncilContributor
Published 30th Aug 2023, 11:31 BST- 1 min read

The awards recognise the contribution veterans, reservists and cadet adult volunteer Instructors give to the world of business, both as employees and business owners.

Gillian’s hard work has meant the district council has held the gold award for the Armed Forces Covenant employer recognition scheme since October 2021.

Representing the highest possible badge of honour, gold awards are awarded to those that employ and support those who serve, veterans and their families.

Gillian Welch with Coun Dale Grounds, Ashfield Council chairman, outside the awards. (Photo by: Ashfield Council)Gillian Welch with Coun Dale Grounds, Ashfield Council chairman, outside the awards. (Photo by: Ashfield Council)
Gillian Welch with Coun Dale Grounds, Ashfield Council chairman, outside the awards. (Photo by: Ashfield Council)
Theresa Hodgkinson, council chief executive, said “We are so proud of Gillian and her work with the armed forces community. Since securing the gold award in 2021, Gillian has continued her hard work, advocating with other organisations in the district, and supporting veterans and their families. This award is well deserved recognition of her dedication to Ashfield’s armed forces community.”

