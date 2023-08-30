The awards recognise the contribution veterans, reservists and cadet adult volunteer Instructors give to the world of business, both as employees and business owners.

Gillian’s hard work has meant the district council has held the gold award for the Armed Forces Covenant employer recognition scheme since October 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Representing the highest possible badge of honour, gold awards are awarded to those that employ and support those who serve, veterans and their families.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gillian Welch with Coun Dale Grounds, Ashfield Council chairman, outside the awards. (Photo by: Ashfield Council)