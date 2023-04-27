Officers were called to Coxmoor Road just before 7pm on Wednesday, April 26.

A member of the public came across what they suspected to be human remains in a field adjacent to Coxmoor Road and called the police.

Specialist officers are at the scene conducting a full investigation.

The site where human remains were found, Ashfield.

Specialist officers will remain on the scene for seven days, working to find out who the person is, how they died, when they died and how they came to be at the location.

Officers are being supported by an anthropologist and forensic scientists, helping to determine the age of the bones.

Superintendent Claire Rukas, county area commander for Nottinghamshire Police, said: “What we can say at this time, is that they are not ancient bones.

“We are in the very early stages of the investigation and currently limited to what we can say.

“We will work to issue updates as and when they become available. We know this discovery will cause considerable concern in the local community.

“But I would like to reassure people that everything that can be done, is being done and will continue to be done.

“Our priority is to identify this individual so that we can locate and inform their loved ones.”