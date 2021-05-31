Bomb disposal experts called to large find of hand grenades in Mansfield woodland

A controlled explosion has been carried out on Monday May 31, after police were alerted to a report of about 100 hand grenades being discovered in woods in Forest Town.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police said: “Police were made aware of the discovery of a large number of hand grenades in a woodland area, off Clipstone Drive, at around 11.45am this morning.

“As a precaution, our officers requested the assistance of the Joint Services Explosive Ordinance Disposal Engineers for further investigation.

A controlled explosion took place at 5pm

“Bomb disposal experts then carried out a successful controlled explosion at around 5pm this afternoon.

“Fortunately no evacuations were necessary, due to the rural location.”

