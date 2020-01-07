Bolsover's waste collection services recognised as some of best in the country

Bolsover District Council’s waste collection and street cleansing services have been recognised as some of the best performing in the country.

The local authority’s refuse collection team were nominated in the ‘Best

Performer’ and ‘Most Improved Performer’ in the Association for Public Service Excellence (APSE) Performance Networks awards.

The council’s street cleansing service were also nominated for ‘Best Performer’ in the street cleansing category.

Bolsover District Council’s cabinet member for streetscene, councillor Deborah Watson, said: “It’s fantastic to be recognised for the big strides we have made within our waste and street cleansing teams.

“Staff have been working hard to ensure our residents benefit from top quality services and these awards show what we are doing is working.”

The awards honour excellence in public services and are based on annual data that councils across the UK send to APSE every September.

The council’s refuse team carries out 2.6 million domestic black, burgundy and

green bin collections every year, collecting more than 32,934 tonnes of waste, of which 13,426 (41% approx.) is recycled or composted.

The street cleansing team sweep and clean around 470 miles of roads every

year and empty 665 litter and pet waste bins each week.