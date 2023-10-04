Blue’s Simon Webbe to headline Mansfield’s Big Switch On

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Now, more than 20 years after that success, Blue’s very own Simon Webbe will be recreating his 00s music magic on stage at The Big Switch On, Mansfield’s free Christmas lights switch-on event in the town's Market Place on Sunday 26 November.

Simon Webbe is best known as a member of the boy band Blue, selling over 15 million records. After the band parted ways in 2005, Webbe released three solo albums in 2005, 2006 and 2017 – Sanctuary, Grace, and Smile - and amassed five UK Top 40 singles.

He will be the headline act for the Switch On stage show, hosted by local radio station Mansfield 103.2FM from 3pm to 5pm, which also features sounds from a Michael Bublé tribute act and female vocalist Ellie Butler.

There will be entertainment around the town centre all day with plenty of festive food vendors, Christmas crafts, roaming live music, giveaways, and a jolly party atmosphere.

Mansfield District Council, with event partners Mansfield BID, Canvas, Mansfield 103.2, and Four Seasons Shopping Centre, are thrilled to announce the music line-up for the main stage:

· Luke Hingley as Michael Bublé – officially endorsed by Mr Bublé himself! Who doesn’t love a bit of Bublé at Christmas?

· Crowd Karaoke with Jono Edwards, Miss Margo and DJ Lucas Starnes – the biggest festive singalong in Mansfield history? Absolutely!

· Ellie Butler – You’ll be amazed by Ellie’s vocal prowess as she performs a set full of hits, plus some of the GREATEST Christmas songs ever!

· Headline Act: Simon Webbe from BLUE! - Get ready for an unforgettable performance from the sensational Simon Webbe. As our headlining act, Simon will captivate the audience with his powerful vocals and smash-hit singles from ‘Blue’ before pushing the button to turn on the lights.

The fantastic free stage show will be hosted by Mansfield 103.2’s Ian Watkins and John B Tannen, kicking off at 3pm, alongside special guests, including Miss Margo and Jono Edwards. As well as the Moonshiners on West Gate performing live music on the day, the comedy string quartet Graffiti Classics and Princess performer will also be at the event, performing in different locations throughout the day.

Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams said: “Building on the success of last year’s festive event, the council is bringing Christmas to Mansfield residents with a showstopper of free activities, stage show entertainment and festive fun for all the family to enjoy.

“We are beyond excited to have top-selling boyband member Simon Webbe as part of our festive celebration line-up, and we hope to see the Market Place brimming with happy faces and enjoying a nostalgic singalong. Start warming up your vocals!”

Mansfield BID will manage the family fun on West Gate, including various rides, food stalls, face painting, hot drinks including hot chocolates and mulled wine, music from the Moonshiners and festive craft activities. This will begin at 12noon before the main stage show at 3pm.

Chief Executive of Mansfield BID, Jay Rowlinson, said: “We are thrilled to announce the stage show lineup and also give residents and businesses an insight into some of the fantastic free activities they can expect to see throughout the town centre on the day.

“Working in partnership on large scale events such as this for the community and businesses reaps benefits for everyone involved. Events are one of the biggest catalysts for driving more people back into their town centre. During the festive period, businesses will benefit from the additional footfall coming from such events at a time when shopping local is essential to our retailers.”

There will also be various festive activities in the Four Seasons Shopping Centre, which opens at 10am, alongside meet and greets with Santa in his grotto.

The Big Switch On event is organised and funded by the council with support from Mansfield BID, Mansfield 103.2, Canvas, and Four Seasons Shopping Centre. Sponsorship is also sought from the business community. If your business would like to contribute towards the Christmas celebrations in Mansfield, a range of sponsorship packages is available - from £150 to £3,000. Please contact 01623 463376 or email [email protected].

A disabled viewing area for wheelchair users will be available at the front of the main stage. No booking is required for the space this year, but it will be available on a first-come, first-served basis as space is very limited.

The safety of visitors is of the utmost importance, so expect to see security, community wardens and police presence throughout the day. The teams are on hand to offer friendly advice and information to keep visitors safe and will keep a close eye on crowds to help people if needed.

If you see something suspicious, trust your instincts and alert a security team member, who will be more than happy to investigate. There will be CCTV coverage and many other measures going on behind the scenes to help make visitors feel safe.

Christmas lighting features will include a 7.5m light tunnel leading to an illuminated Old Town Hall where people can post a letter to Father Christmas or drop off gifts for the council's Secret Santa Appeal, which is being delivered by the council this year in collaboration with Mansfield Building Society and Mansfield BID.

The appeal to support families in need is launching on 23 October and returns following its success over the last three years.

Members of the public can donate a range of gifts, including toys, board games, colouring books, hats and scarves, chocolates, biscuits, bath sets, male grooming sets, pyjamas and socks. The items must be new and unused for health and safety purposes.

They can be dropped off until Monday 4 December at the Old Town Hall, Civic Corner café, Mansfield Civic Centre, Four Seasons Shopping Centre (from Monday 13 November, after the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal ends), Ravensdale Children’s Centre, Mansfield Woodhouse Children’s Centre, Ladybrook Children’s Centre, Warsop Children’s Centre, Mansfield Museum, and Smyths Toys, Portland Retail Park, Mansfield.

The presents will be distributed through Mansfield Children’s Centre Service, schools and Family Action FOOD Clubs to families and people in need in time for Christmas.