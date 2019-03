Opened in 1924 the colliery closed on March, 1, 1989. Do you have any memories or pictures of the colliery? Send them to jessica.dallison@jpimedia.co.uk by 5pm on Monday, March 4.

The demolition of Blidworth Colliery. jpimedia Buy a Photo

1965 Blidworth Colliery jpimedia Buy a Photo

Blidworth Colliery 1965. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Blidworth Colliery Gala 1973 jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more