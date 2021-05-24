Blaze drama at Shirebrook pub

Bolsover and Mansfield firefighters attended The Soldiers Ex-Servicemen’s Club on Carter Lane at 10.14am following a ‘small fire’ on the ground floor.

Workers used breathing apparatus and a hose reel to put the blaze out.

The Soldiers confirmed no one was injured in the fire and there was only ‘minimal damage’ to the ‘big room’ which will be unavailable to the public while repairs are carried out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Soldiers Ex-Servicemens Club caught fire this morning (Monday, May 24).

In a Facebook post, the pub clarified it would reopen later on Monday and thanked firefighters for putting out the blaze.

A spokesperson for The Soldiers wrote: “We have had a fire at the premises this morning, one good thing is everyone is safe thank god.

“We have minimal damage to the big room which will be out of order for today until we assess the damage.

“We will be open at some point when it’s been made safe to trade.

"Card room and outside only.

“Thank you to Shirebrook Fire Station for getting onsite quickly

“Updates to follow. Thank You.”

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it was called out to a pub on Carter Lane to deal with a blaze at the premises.

In a tweet, the service said: “Crews from @bolsoverfirest1 and #MansfieldStn01 attended a building fire on Carter Lane, Shirebrook. This was a small fire on ground floor of a public house. Firefighters used 2BA and a hose reel to fight the fire.”