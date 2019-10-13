Blaze at industrial building in Newark

Firefighters tackled a blaze in Newark at an industrial building.

Yesterday, Saturday at just before 7am two crews were called out to Great North Road to a fire involving an animal feed dyer at the site.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue said: "Crews used four hose reel jets to extinguish the fire, assisted in removing the burnt product from the unit and made safe the area."

