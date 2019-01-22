Blaze at derelict Sutton building was started deliberately, fire service reveals

A blaze which gutted a derelict building in Sutton yesterday was started deliberately.

Crews from Mansfield, Ashfield and Alfreton were called to the former Station House on Outram Street shortly after 3pm.

The rive-ravaged derelict building.

A Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "The fire was located on the ground floor.

"One jet was used to extinguish the fire.

"No one was injured and the incident had been dealt with by approximately 4.26pm.

"The fire was set deliberately according to our records."

Anyone with information about the blaze should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.