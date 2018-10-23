Bizarre video shows man being thrown into air after appearing to run in front of car in Mansfield

A bizarre video which shows a man being thrown into the air after appearing to run in front of a car in Mansfield has been posted online.

The video shows a group of men stood together on the pavement.

Two of the men then step out in front of traffic to cross the road. As they get to the centre of the road, one of the men appears to run in front of a Ford Fiesta and is hit by the vehicle before bouncing off the windscreen.

He can then be heard saying 'I'm alright' as his friend runs to the car and says something to the driver.

The video has been posted online by the Daily Mail, with a witness, who filmed the incident on his dash cam saying: "It was very strange, I'm not sure if this was a set-up or if it was just a very bad judgement call."

Watch the video here, and decide for yourself.