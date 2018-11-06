Big changes for Selston’s sports facilities in the New Year

Leisure facilities in Selston are set to get an overhaul in the new year as provision for sport is transferred away from the leisure centre.

The decision was made by Ashfield District Council to allow the transfer, which will see operations moved to Selston High School through Two Counties Trust.

Selston Leisure Centre.

The leisure centre is already part of the school campus, which is owned by Two Counties Trust, however it is operated by Everyone Active.

However, Two Counties Trust has experience in operating leisure centres within the community, and the decision means sport provision in the village will continue.

A spokesperson for The Two Counties Trust said: “We are excited about the opportunities this venture brings for the community.

“We are working with Everyone Active and Ashfield District Council to ensure that the transition is as seamless as possible.”

Councillor Tom Hollis, cabinet member for community and health, added: “The Council is committed to providing high quality sports and leisure facilities across the district.

“Selston Leisure Centre will continue to offer leisure facilities to the community, and this is a great opportunity to empower the High School to take on the running of the on campus sports facilities.”

It is expected that the provisions on offer at the leisure centre will remain the same, including memberships.

