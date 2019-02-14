Best-selling products revealed as Mansfield's Ann Summers has 'hectic' Valentine's Day
Mansfield's Ann Summers store in the Four Seasons is 'hectic' this valentine's day, as couples gear up for the most romantic day of the year.
Jade Donovan, manager of the award-winning store, talks us through the best sellers this Valentine's Day.
The 'Lana' lingerie line has been selling fast this week. At 35, this bodysuit from the Lana range is sure to put a smile on that special someones face.
The 'Raya' body is another top seller for Valentine's day. The 35 body will add the wow-factor to your lingerie collection.
In the adult toy section, 'massage' wands are selling like hot cakes, like this Doxy wand, 90, which has 10 vibration speeds.
One for the couples, the 80 high tech Fusion couples vibe is remote controlled AND waterproof...what more could you want?
