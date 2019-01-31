Best places to stay

Best places to stay in Mansfield, according to Trip Advisor

With four new hotels potentially coming to Mansfield, here is a list of the best places to stay if you can not wait for them to be built.

This list configured by Trip Advisor is based on reviews left by customers.

Rated top of the list this hotel is on Woodhouse Road, Mansfield has four and a half stars.

1. Mansfield Lodge Hotel

Rated top of the list this hotel is on Woodhouse Road, Mansfield has four and a half stars.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Rated second of the hotels in Mansfield this hotel on Terrace Road, Mansfield has three and a half stars.

2. Clifton Hotel

Rated second of the hotels in Mansfield this hotel on Terrace Road, Mansfield has three and a half stars.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Rated five stars out of five this B&B on Newlands Road, Forest Town is excellent according to reviews.

3. Bridleways Guest House & Holiday Homes

Rated five stars out of five this B&B on Newlands Road, Forest Town is excellent according to reviews.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
This B&B on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, has a rating of four stars.

4. 281 Restaurant and Rooms

This B&B on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, has a rating of four stars.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2