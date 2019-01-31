Best places to stay in Mansfield, according to Trip Advisor With four new hotels potentially coming to Mansfield, here is a list of the best places to stay if you can not wait for them to be built. This list configured by Trip Advisor is based on reviews left by customers. 1. Mansfield Lodge Hotel Rated top of the list this hotel is on Woodhouse Road, Mansfield has four and a half stars. Google other Buy a Photo 2. Clifton Hotel Rated second of the hotels in Mansfield this hotel on Terrace Road, Mansfield has three and a half stars. Google other Buy a Photo 3. Bridleways Guest House & Holiday Homes Rated five stars out of five this B&B on Newlands Road, Forest Town is excellent according to reviews. Google other Buy a Photo 4. 281 Restaurant and Rooms This B&B on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, has a rating of four stars. Google other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2