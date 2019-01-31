Best places to stay in Mansfield
With four new hotels potentially coming to Mansfield, here is a list of the best places to stay if you can not wait for them to be built.
This list configured by Trip Adviser is based on reviews left by customers.
1. Mansfield Lodge Hotel
Rated top of the list this hotel is on Woodhouse Road, Mansfield has four and a half stars.
2. Clifton Hotel
Rated second of the hotels in Mansfield this hotel on Terrace Road, Mansfield has three and a half stars.
3. Bridleways Guest House & Holiday Homes
Rated five stars out of five this B&B on Newlands Road, Forest Town is excellent according to reviews.
4. 281 Restaurant and Rooms
This B&B on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, has a rating of four stars.
