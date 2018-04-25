Best businesses in Mansfield and Ashfield honoured at awards ceremony

The best businesses of the year in Mansfield and Ashfield were honoured and recognised for their achievements at a glittering ceremony.

Hosted by the Mansfield And Ashfield 2020 organisation, the annual Ball And Business Awards attracted more than 200 leading business figures to the John Fretwell Centre in Mansfield.

Veteran businessman Bill Taylor receives his Outstanding Contribution award from Coun Kate Allsop, ther Executive Mayor of Mansfield.

Companies were rewarded for their entrepreneurial and enterprising fortitude and for their contribution to the economic development of the area.

Mansfield And Ashfield 2020 chairman Russell Jones said: “This was our 12th awards evening and each year, we attract more and more businesses -- not only to enter for an award but also to join us at an event that celebrates our business community.

“It is a true reflection of the desire to put Mansfield and Ashfield on the map. The atmosphere was electric, and we were proud to host an event that truly showcased excellence. The evening reflected the depth within our local business community.”

The main awards were split into eight categories, and the winners, chosen by independent judges, were:

The Excellence In Innovation/Design award goes to Lindhurst Engineering.

Business Of The Year: R.E.A.L. Education Ltd, of Kings Mill Way, Mansfield, which supports youngsters who might struggle in mainstream schools.

New Business Of The Year: Loxley’s The Removal Company Ltd, of Mansfield, a family-run business that offers a unique service in domestic and commercial removals.

Excellence In Innovation And Design: Lindhurst Engineering Ltd, of Maun Valley Industrial Park, Sutton, an engineering, design and manufacturing company covering the whole of the UK.

Entrepreneurial Spirit: Personnel Solutions (Midlands) Ltd, a recruitment agency with an office in Mansfield.

Photographer Elizabeth Orridge receives her Customer Focus Initiative award.

Business In The Community: Mansfield Building Society, a long-standing, independent company with branches in Mansfield, Sutton and Kirkby.

Customer Focus Initiative: Elizabeth Orridge Photography, a studio based on Pecks Hill, Mansfield, run by a professional freelance photographer.

Commitment To The Community: Social Support Systems, of Mansfield, a psychological wellbeing consultancy that specialises in helping victims of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Young Apprentices Of The Year: Josh Payton, of the Mansfield-based manufacturer Asmech Systems Ltd, and Sharna Pilmore, a business administration apprentice at Sutton Community Academy.

A host of other companies were named as finalists. These included: Chic Boutique, Fitted Home, Hopkins Solicitors, i-Sourcer, Jack In A Box, Jigsaw Support Scheme, Pinewood Properties, PNE Controls Limited, Portland College, Sherwood Knowledge, Spiritheart Holistic Animal Therapy, Steve Sheppard Transformation Coaching and Studio Six Nail Boutique.

Several organisations helped to sponsor the event, while entertainment through the evening was provided by Beefy’s Caricatures and the band, Gentlemen Of Leisure. Marketing and media partners included the Chad.