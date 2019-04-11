Berry Hill pupils get the magical message of Easter

Pupils at Berry Hill Primary School were joined by members of the Life Church on the last week of term to talk about Easter.

Rob Hurd, pastor at the Church was joined by children’s worker Beth Hutton and they spoke to year four classes to talk about Easter and what it means to them as Christians, using magic tricks and illusions to demonstrate their message.

The children also watched a short video clip about Easter story, talked about what they do at Easter as a family and also decorated an Easter basket to give to a friend or relative.

Rob said “It was marvellous to be made so welcome in both the year four classes at Berry Hill.

“They seemed to enjoy the illusions and demonstrations we used to give our message about Easter and how we should behaved towards each other.

“I hope we can return to the school in the future.”

Jess Matthews, a teacher at the school, added: said “Our children were very pleased to work with Rob and Beth from Life Church.

“Their message helped us consolidate the learning about the Easter story.

“They certainly put their message over in an engaging way.

“We also had great fun decorating the Easter baskets, with some chocolate to put inside.

“What more could we ask for?”