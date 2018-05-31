Berry Hill pupils are backing town park’s Green Flag bid

Two classes from Berry Hill Primary School in Mansfield joined members of the parks department from Mansfield Council to welcome the Green Flag judges to King George V Park in the town.

The council requested the school’s support to help them impress the judges ,who were inspecting the park to see if it met the exacting criteria for the Green Flag award.

The school has supported the park in many ways, including helping to plant a meadow, a community orchard, bulbs and various native trees.

Maria MacIntyre, year five teacher at the school, said “We have been over to the park on numerous occasions as a school and when the opportunity came to try out the council’s orienteering course set up for the park, we leapt at the chance.

“This fits in with our current PE topic and gets us out and about finding our way around a different place. ”

Susan Brown, head teacher, added: said “We wish the park all the luck in the world in retaining its Green Flag and look forward to hearing the result over the next couple of months.”