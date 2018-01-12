Beat the January blues with FREE gym access for a day in Mansfield

Apparently Monday January 15, is officially the most depressing day of the year.

But a fitness firm has decided to help change that.

DW Fitness First will offer free access to all of its clubs across the UK on Monday - including its club in Portland Retail Park, Mansfield,

Turning Blue Monday red, DW Fitness First aims to lift the nation’s mood by allowing everyone to hit the gym for free all day, try out new classes and get endorphins flowing.

During Red Monday DW Fitness First will offer customers the chance to try out all of their expertly-crafted classes, meet their professionally-trained staff and try out post-workout facilities at 121 gyms across the UK.

Classes to try across the network include 2018 updated versions of DW Fitness First’s Freestyle Group Training classes including Explore, Bootcamp, HIIT, Glute Gains and Core which allow users to train across multiple pieces of equipment and focus on multiple muscle groups all in one session.

New versions of SHRED, the bespoke compound lifting class, and Olympian Les Mills classes, Body Attack, Body Combat, RPM, the indoor cycling workout timed to the rhythm of powerful music, Body Pump, Body Balance and BodyStep will also be launching this week for everyone to trial. Les Mills workouts use a scientifically proven formula containing the secret to developing lean athletic muscle without the use of heavy weights.

Consumers at a selected number of gyms will also have the chance to be the first to try out DW Fitness First’s brand-new boxing workout – SPARR - a high intensity boxing class which uses the notion that the best boxers combine traditional training with fitness exercises, playing on all of the body’s strengths and disciplines.