Beacon to be lit at Welbeck Colliery Pit Tip to mark WWI centenary

A beacon will be seen for miles after it is lit on Welbeck Colliery Pit Tip to mark the centenary of the First World War.

On Sunday, November 11, a thousand beacons of light will be lit around the country at 7pm.

The pit in 2011

The beacons will symbolise the "light of hope that emerged from the darkness of war".

The beacon will be seen from miles away as there is a 360 degree panoramic view from the chosen position in Meden Vale.

Unfortunately there is no public access to the area so there will only be a few invited guests at the beacon lighting ceremony.

Prior to the lighting a bugler will sound the Last Post, at 6,55pm. At 7,05pm over 1000 Cathedrals and churches will ring out their bells across the nation, and beyond, in celebration of peace.

