Bassetlaw man pinned ex by the arms in house price row

A Bassetlaw man pinned his ex partner by the arms and shouted threats in an argument about the price of their home, a court heard.

Andrew Hay met the woman at the address on Town Street, Clayworth, after she had the property valued with a view to him buying it, but an argument developed, on July 21.

Prosecutor Emma Heath-Tilford said Hay shoved the woman when she went outside, then pinned her against a wall and shouted: “Send lover boy down and I will sort him out.”

She was shoved and fell into a flowerbed and Hay continued to pull and grab at her arms, in a scene witnessed by neighbours.

The woman was left with grazing and bruises, and said the incident had destroyed her self-confidence and she no longer felt secure at the property.

Amanda Holmes, mitigating, said Hay had been waiting for his ex-partner to arrive with their dog for three hours and was “not in the best of moods.”

She added that the argument had been sparked when the woman threw a dog bowl and its contents on the floor.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: “It’s always sad when a relationship comes to an end. I suspect you are unlikely to trouble the courts again.

“This is a serious incident because it involves a loss of self-control and an assault on a person who is entitled to feel secure within her home.”

Hay, 56, of Town Street, Clayworth, admitted common assault when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge. He must pay £100 compensation.

A two year restraining order was imposed.