Banned driver was living in car with wife and child

A driver who flouted a driving ban in Mansfield was living in the car with his wife and young child because they were homeless at the time, a court heard.

Wayne Harvey’s blue Peugeot was stopped on Sutton Road, Mansfield, at 1.20am, on November 26, last year, when officers realised he was banned until May, 2019.

Tim Haines, mitigating, said Harvey bought the car so he, his partner and their two-year-old-son could live in it.

He said there was no suggestion of bad driving, and he had since secured accommodation.

The court heard Harvey was banned for driving without a licence on September 29, but claimed he had not received any paperwork.

Harvey, 40, of Gedling Street, Mansfield, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: “At best you have a cavalier attitude towards road traffic matters. It’s disgraceful.”

He warned Harvey he would go to prison if he was caught driving again.

Harvey received an 18 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and was banned from driving for 18 months.

He was ordered to pay a £115 government surcharge, and £85 costs.

