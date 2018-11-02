Ban on poppies is appalling

I am appalled that some national institutions have banned the display of poppies on their road vehicles.

It is not just the British Red Cross that gains support, it is recognition of our troops past, present and of disabled status. My father fought the Japanese in the jungles of Burma and returned a mere shadow of his former self. He was an ardent seller of the poppy and, along with my mother, stood many hours at Woodall service area collecting for the worthy cause.

British people and institutions should be proud to wear the emblem and remember full well that the sacrifice our troops have made over the years has given us the freedom of speech and an envied democratic society.

Showing support is a small price to pay for that privilege.

Alan Armstrong

Boundary Close, Staveley

What do you think? To email us your comments CLICK HERE