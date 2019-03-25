Bake sale to be held in Shirebrook in aid of Stand Up To Cancer

A bake sale will be held next month to raise money for the Stand Up To Cancer charity.

James Taylor will hold the event at Holy Trinity Church Hall, Shirebrook, from 10am to 12.30pm on April 6.

James said: "It's a cause that is close to my heart because I lost my dad to cancer of unknown primary in December 2016.

"This is quite rare and means the primary growth was too small to be detected or may have been destroyed by his body but not before it had spread.

"Because of this, and because the form of cancer he has was aggressive, it meant he wasn't able to have any treatment and died only a couple of months after his diagnosis.

"The hope is that by fundraising, better diagnostics and treatment options may be available to help people in a similar position so I'm hoping lots of people will come along and buy the cakes and biscuits on offer to help raise lots of cash."