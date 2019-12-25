Badly parked cars delay firefighters responding to emergency

Badly parked cars in an Ashfield town have delayed emergency services attending to an incident on early Christmas morning (December 25).

Ashfield Fire Station said: “On Christmas morning, firefighters from Ashfield were mobilised to an incident.

“Progress was delayed due to vehicles being parked opposite each other on a small street.”

It said although it is convenient, the people need to consider a fire appliance get through.

“We could be mobilised to your home,” they said.

No details of the incident were provided. 

